Waxahachie ISD substitutes can get more money with new rate plan

Like many districts across the country, Waxahachie ISD is finding it hard to maintain a steady level of substitutes.

So on Monday, the WISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to help entice its current subs to work more frequently or for new ones to join the team.

The plan increases the pay rates for four different substitute groups based on the number of days worked per month.

For certified teacher substitutes and certified nurse substitutes, for example, the current pay rate is $85 per day, which Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said is in line with neighboring districts.

But beginning Nov. 1, those substitutes will receive $85 each day for one to five days of work per month. That amount would go up to $100 each for six to 10 days of work per month and $115 each for 11 days or more per month.

For non-certified teachers, who make $70 per day, the rate will be $70, $85 and $100, respectively.

For special education classroom paraprofessionals, whose rate is $65, the rate will be $65, $80 and $95, respectively.

The certified long-term substitute rate will remain at $150 per day.

Hollingsworth said he’s hopeful this will address an issue that has hurt WISD for years. This year has been especially difficult. The district said of the number of absences that needed a substitute Oct. 1-15, 77% of those were filled by a substitute. That number was 59% in August and 57% in September.

“This was really underscored by COVID,” Hollingsworth said after the meeting. “It’s not just a state problem, it’s a national problem. A lot of substitutes tend to be more elderly, and fears of being exposed to COVID has caused districts to have trouble filling those positions.”

Hollingsworth said another issue is offering $85 a day with the job market the way it is.

“What makes it tough is when the substitutes aren’t available then teachers have to cover another class,” Hollingsworth said. “That adds to their stress and their workload, and sometimes they won’t get a conference period.”

The increased payments will be paid for by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding. Hollingsworth said this may not be a long-term solution since ESSER funding is not available every year.

Speech language pathologists

In other action, the board approved a contract for three special education speech language pathologist positions for the 2021-22 school year.

The contract is with LeTourneau & Associates, an outside vendor that will provide these services, for an amount not to exceed $334,917.

Like the substitute positions Hollingsworth said it has been difficult to find enough speech language pathologists.

The positions will be funded through federal special education grant funds.

Tree to honor former teacher

The board voted to accept a Crepe Myrtle tree and a small marker in honor of former Waxahachie High School teacher Nikki Furgerson, who died over the summer.

Furgerson spent 12 years with the school district – 10 years as an assistant athletic trainer and a Career and Technology Education (CTE) teacher and two as a CTE teacher.

Furgerson’s colleagues purchased the tree and a marker, which will be planted outside the Billy Bates Career and Technology Education Center at WHS.