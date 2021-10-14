Local DAR chapter holds October meeting

Staff report

Members of the Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct. 11 at the Women’s Building in Waxahachie. The meeting was called to order by Regent Vicki Williams. Beverly Robinson led the group in the pledging to the American and Texas flags and in the singing of the national anthem.

Items on the agenda were a special memorial service in memory of member Laurel Kelsey Wells, who passed away last spring. There was also the good news that the service project of sponsoring the Carter Bloodmobile on Oct. 2 was a wonderful success with 27 donors.

The guest speaker was Rhonda Miller, who was representing the Ellis County Homeless Coalition. She explained the coalition is a community action group of concerned citizens and organizations dedicated to raising awareness, preventing homelessness and developing affordable housing in Ellis County.

She said that the term “homeless” doesn’t necessarily mean someone is living on the street or under a bridge. They might be staying in a motel or “couch sleeping” at various relatives’ homes. In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 341 students that were moving from one couch to another.

They are in need of donations that will be used for emergency shelters, motel costs, gas and car repairs for people living in their vehicles and more. They also need volunteers. To donate, call 469-428-7320.

The meeting adjourned after discussing plans for the Wreaths Across America project coming up in December.