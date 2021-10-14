‘To L and Back’ tells of struggle

Elizabeth Lanning

Special to the Daily Light

Cary Efurd was born and raised in Pittsburg, Texas; this is his home. But it has been a long, painful, and winding road that has brought him back to his family’s farm, and more importantly, back to the Lord.

Cary and his wife Debby live on the outskirts of town in a lovely home overlooking the country fields. Debby Efurd is the author of the published book “Go Tell It!” a book about the transformational life changes possible through Jesus Christ.

But Cary had never written a book. Though his life is a tremendous series of ups and downs, with many side trails and points of reflection, he had never written it down.

On Dec. 26, 2020 that changed. Cary decided that he must tell the story of his life, if only to show that it’s never too late to come back.

So he wrote the book as a series of posts on Facebook, receiving heartfelt encouragement all the way.

Cary said of himself, “If the name Jesus causes you to cringe, I understand. I felt the same way. This book is about recovery, not religion--recovery from drugs, alcohol, and mental illness. If you would like freedom from worry, guilt, and shame, if regret, grief, and sorrow are more than you can bear, this book is for you. If you have been battered, shattered, and beaten up, I understand, because I’ve been there. My life was all but crushed and destroyed, without hope.

“The darkness of my life came from four DWIs, a reckless driving account, arrest for disturbing the peace, arrest for public drunkenness, and a restraining order placed on me by my ex-wife. In 1977, I was diagnosed as manic-depressive with psychotic features. Three times, I was admitted to mental wards of privately funded hospitals. Two times, a state judge committed me to Terrell State Hospital for the mentally ill. Alcohol helped me endure the pain of my troubles. Rage and anger proved my points on any subject.

“There’s more. I failed in business several times, filed for bankruptcy, and killed a man while driving in a manic episode. With estranged relationships and divorce, my children lived under the roof of another man’s house. I contemplated suicide and hated to hear anyone talk about Jesus. His name made me cringe with shame and guilt.

“My whole life was built upon failures and disasters. The name of Jesus made me fearful and apprehensive until the day I discovered what that name could do for me.”

“To L and Back” is this story: the story of a man broken beyond man’s repair and committed to Ward L of Terrell State Hospital (thus the name of the book), and his miraculous transformation.

“To L and Back” will be published within the very near future--days to weeks — and there will also be a signing by the author at the Public Library in Pittsburg, planned for October.

“My constant struggle with alcohol, mental illness, and many kinds of worries was exchanged for a better life — The Way of Jesus Christ,” Cary affirms.

(Editor’s Note: All profits from the book will go to charity. Please see roadtorecovery.life for more information.)