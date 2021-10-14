Baton twirling is coming back to Ellis County

Staff report

A former one-baton and two-baton state champion twirler from Lancaster has recently moved to the Ellis County area and has decided to make a comeback after a 30-year hiatus in her twirling career. She is partnering with the Avant Garde Theatre of Dance in downtown Ennis to become a part of their instructional studio located at 213 W. Ennis Avenue, Suite 500.

Patty (Barberee) Hullett spent years as a competitive batonist and won several state and local titles along the way. She traveled all over the country and competed and trained in places like Washington, D.C., Maryland, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

After her days of competing in cities across the state of Texas had ended, she chose to open her own twirling studio in Corsicana, and then moved her business (“Texas Twirling Academy”) to Kerens, Texas, where she drew in students from many of the little towns around the Cedar Creek Lake area. She trained a number of featured twirlers for high schools like Kerens, Malakoff, Corsicana, and more in the Dallas area – DeSoto, David W. Carter, and Kimball.

She even received greater recognition in her career when she was chosen as a national judge at Notre Dame University during baton’s “America’s Youth on Parade” around 30 years ago.

Miss Patty’s new baton classes are currently forming and their beginning start dates will be the first week in November. Two informational parent meetings are being offered on Monday evening, Oct. 18, or Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the dance studio lobby in downtown Ennis. At the meetings, the complete fees must be collected for batons and practice shirts to be ordered as soon as possible. All questions will be answered and a general outline of what all is involved in joining “Miss Patty’s M&Ms” twirling group will be discussed and explained in detail. (By the way….. “M&Ms” stands for “marchers” and “majorettes”.)

Any girls or boys interested in learning how to twirl, march, strut, become a part of a dance twirl or military twirling team, or a marcher in the upcoming area Christmas Parades, is invited to attend with a parent at the meetings coming up next week. For more information, contact Patty Hullett at 469-383-1098.