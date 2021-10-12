Maypearl ISD’s Ikard elected to TASB board

Daily Light report

Maypearl Independent School District board trustee Tricia Ikard has been elected to a three-year term on the Texas Association of School Boards Board of Directors, representing TASB Region 10, Position A.

The election was held during the Association’s 2021 Delegate Assembly on Sept. 25 in Dallas.

Ikard is secretary of the Maypearl ISD Board of Trustees and has been a trustee for 13 years. She has served on the TASB Legislative Advisory Council for Region 10 and as her board’s delegate at the TASB Delegate Assembly.

She earned an associate’s in business administration from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. After graduating, she began her business career at a family-owned oil and gas corporation in Dallas. She retired in December 2017 after 33 years in corporate financial management. She and her husband own a business, where she handles the day-to-day operations.

Ikard is a member of the Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas and Southwestern Women’s Auxiliary in Waxahachie. She is actively involved in special education activities as her son is intellectually disabled.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students. For more information on TASB, visit tasb.org.