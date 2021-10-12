Life Schools receive $4,000 grant

Daily Light report

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the recent award of $4,000 to Life Schools as part of more than $195,000 in youth literacy grants to Texas teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.

The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 46,032 residents.

Last week’s grant announcements are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.

“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s fall grants aim to support nearly 760 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the 46 states in which Dollar General currently operates. More than 425,000 students nationwide are expected to be positively impacted by projects receiving funding, including new and/or expanded literacy programs, and through the purchase of technology, equipment books or materials to enhance literacy programs. Applications for the 2022 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available at DGLiteracy.org in January 2022.