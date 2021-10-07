Waxahachie police officers promoted

Daily Light report

A socially distanced crowd gathered at the Waxahachie Police Department on Farley Street to witness the promotion of two officers. Police Chief Wade Goolsby welcomed the crowd of officers, city officials, family and friends who had come to support officers Abe Partington and Danny Knight.

With nearly 15 years at WPD, Cpl. Abe Partington earned the rank of Sergeant at Friday’s ceremony. Sgt. Partington stated that he “practically grew up in the Waxahachie Police Department, first participating in the youth Explorers program 18 years ago, then working as a dispatcher before becoming a police officer.”

Sgt. Partington states that he’s “served in Dispatch, Patrol, Traffic, SWAT, CID, and the Problem Directed Response Team.” He went on to say, “It is truly an honor to serve the citizens of Waxahachie as a police officer, and out of all of the roles I’ve served, the leadership responsibilities of a Sergeant is what I’m most excited about.”

Officer Danny Knight, with just over six years at the department, was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Waxahachie Police Department, and I am grateful for the opportunity to advance to Corporal, and look forward to the added responsibility the rank brings to the job,” he said. “I became an officer to help people and invest in our community. I believe this new position will allow me to do both.”

Chief Goolsby administered the Oath of Office to Sgt. Partington and Cpl. Knight. City Manager Michael Scott congratulated the officers on their promotion and thanked them for their service to the citizens of Waxahachie.

The Waxahachie Police Department’s promotion process is a combination of a rigorous written test along with an intense and thorough assessment by professional police assessors. Currently WPD employs 74 officers, three of which are currently attending the Police Academy.