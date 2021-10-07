Harrison announces Cassie Hoyer as Chief of Staff

Staff report

State Representative-Elect Brian Harrison announces Cassie Hoyer (formerly Bird) will serve as his Chief of Staff. Hoyer comes to Harrison’s office with a decade of governmental experience in the legislative and executive branches at both the state and federal levels.

“Having worked with Cassie for years in multiple capacities, I can think of no one who will work harder or serve the constituents of HD-10 better as my Chief of Staff than her, and I’m proud she’s on our team,” Harrison said.

“Brian Harrison’s huge victory clearly shows that HD-10 wants a proven conservative who will defend our freedoms in Austin. I am honored to join him in fighting to ensure the next generation will inherit a more free and prosperous Texas,” Hoyer said.

Most recently Hoyer was campaign manager for Harrison. During the Trump Administration, she was appointed to multiple roles at the Department of Health and Human Services and served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration, Associate Deputy General Counsel, and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff. In these roles she was instrumental in reigning in the bureaucracy and the federal employee labor unions to help Trump deliver the America First Agenda. Due to her demonstrated management capabilities, Hoyer was nominated for Senate confirmation twice by Trump to serve as General Counsel of the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

Hoyer has roots in Ellis County and grew up going to church in Midlothian. She attended Gospel Lighthouse Christian High School, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Howard Payne University with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Baylor University School of Law.