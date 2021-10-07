Signature Dish to take place Oct. 17

Staff report

Caterers, restaurants, and chefs from across Ellis County and surrounding cities are coming together, putting their best dish forward to participate in The Signature Dish, Ellis County’s largest culinary event.

Manna House’s friendly culinary competition will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Blaine Stone Lodge in Midlothian as Signature Dish participants showcase their talents, products, restaurants, and businesses to an estimated 300+ Ellis County community-members.

Attendees will taste their way from booth-to-booth, savoring samples prepared by each participant, as the community decides which dish takes the cake, awarding winners across a variety of categories.

This delicious event will also feature live music by The Kadie Lynn Band, exciting prizes, and a silent and live auction for attendees to enjoy.

Hosted by Manna House, a Midlothian-based community outreach organization, all proceeds from the flavorful event will contribute directly to ongoing efforts to end hunger in Ellis County.

More than 22,000 residents throughout Ellis County qualify as food-insecure. That includes 1 out of every 5 children in the community who have scarce access to nutritionally adequate foods, posing significant risk to their health and safety, as well as their physical, mental and social development.*

Since 1992, Manna House has been committed to fighting the food deficit across Ellis County. In 2020 alone, Manna House provided food assistance to more than 16,000 people in the community as well as more than $50,000 of financial assistance to help with necessities such as housing or prescriptions. With growing impact year after year, Manna House has become an integral and beloved part of the community.

“Manna House was created by our community, for our community,” explains Sissy Franklin, Executive Director of Manna House. “Through our outreach efforts, we strive to bring hope, encouragement, and stability while building a stronger, healthier community. Together.”

Eager to support those in need and the efforts of Manna House, Ellis County is stirring with excitement in anticipation of The Signature Dish.

“When people come together for a common cause, so much can be accomplished,” says Anna Hammonds, Manna House board member. “We want to invite all of Ellis County to join us for The Signature Dish and enjoy a night of fun and community as we work to change lives in our community. Manna House is growing, but we cannot expand our impact without the help of our friends, neighbors and partners.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event. please visit https://mannahousesignaturedish.com/.