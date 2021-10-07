A funny peek at making of ‘Gone with the Wind’

Daily Light report

A little bit of film history here, a little bit of farcical embellishment there, and a whole lot of laughs are what audiences can expect from the Theatre Rocks! production of “Moonlight and Magnolias,” which opens Friday.

In Ron Hutchinson’s script, legendary film producer David O. Selznick (Rich Raymond of Midlothian) is five weeks into shooting “Gone with the Wind,” when he realizes the script is awful and the director is clueless. He fires the director and calls up Victor Fleming (Ben Rosewell of Waxahachie) from the set of “The Wizard of Oz” to step in. He taps the brilliant playwright and screenwriter Ben Hecht (Edd Spradling of Cedar Hill) to rewrite the script.

By the end of the week.

Even though Hecht hasn’t read the book.

Selznick locks the three of them in his office, with bananas and peanuts as their only food, as he and Fleming act out the book for Hecht. Over the course of five madcap days, the three men, assisted by Selznick’s assistant, Miss Poppenghul (Annie Jane Adams of Ennis), frantically craft one of the most beloved screenplays of all time. The tension, fatigue, hunger and humor all escalate as the three work to meet Selznick’s deadline.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” runs through Oct. 24 at Theatre Rocks!, 505 NW Main St. in Ennis. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $15 for students and senior adults, $18 for general adult admission, and can be purchased online at www.theatrerocks.com.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Please call 972-878-5126 for reservations or further information.