One year later, a time to celebrate

Robert Rodriguez’s life has changed dramatically in the year since his near-fatal motorcycle accident.

While recovering from his grave injuries, the Waxahachie High School biology teacher — and now a father of three — put pen to paper for his children, and his new book is now in print.

Exactly one year to the day after his accident, Rodriguez held his book publishing party for “On a Bird Watch with Daddy” at White Rhino Coffee on Friday. He was going to have his party on Aug. 28, but a health setback forced him to postpone it.

Rodriguez put together the 28-page children’s coloring book, which is published by Brownie Books and is now on sale, before last Christmas for his two young sons, Robert Jr. and Ryden, while hospitalized. Robert used cutouts of his hands as the design for a turkey, owl, flamingo and other birds, allowing the kids to touch their dad’s hand.

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of when a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of Rodriguez’s motorcycle on westbound Ovilla Road, just past Hampton Road, as he was heading to school from his home in nearby Glenn Heights.

Robert survived the wreck but spent almost three weeks in intensive care with extensive injuries to his pelvis, left thigh, internal organs and skin, and faced many more months at Dallas Baylor University Medical Center with nearly two dozen surgeries in total.

It wasn’t until March 10 of this year that Robert left the trauma floor at BUMC and began rehabilitation. He was able to stand for the first time on June 19, and was discharged from the hospital on July 12.

Robert Rodriguez’s rehab is still progressing and he continues to improve. On April 22, Robert was able to witness the birth of his and his wife Ashley’s third child, a daughter, Alysia.

Brownie Books was founded by David Flores, a Southwestern Assemblies of God University graduate and a pre-kindergarten teacher in Waxahachie ISD.

Flores’ publishing company fosters the love of reading to all communities through creating relatable stories for children in the Latin community and other families invested in learning the language and culture of Latin America.