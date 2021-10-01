PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

Staff report

Adults interested in fostering are invited to a free online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Each information session explains licensing to foster kids of all ages, whether or not the goal is adoption, and the importance of keeping siblings together. For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org .

Information sessions on fostering parenting or adopting will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7; at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13; at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services also invites the public to virtual tours of the Foster Care Village in Itasca, where siblings in foster care live together and foster parents are neighbors. Upcoming virtual tours will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4; at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14; and at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.