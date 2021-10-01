Lawyer speaks to local DAR chapter

Staff report

The Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution held their September meeting at the Women’s Building in Waxahachie with 29 members and 12 guests in attendance.

Membership certificates were awarded to Melissa Pegram for 10 years, Elizabeth Tull for 25 years and Juanita Mott for 40 years of service and membership in the NSDAR. The Distinguished Citizens Medal was awarded to Debbie Davis, a multi-year Patriot Paws and flag raising school project sponsor. The chapter’s newest member, Dr. Callie M. Hollenshead, was officially inducted.

The Constitution committee was pleased to report that every elementary school library in Waxahachie ISD received a copy of the book “A More Perfect Union,” and 30 WISD history teachers received a beautiful poster about the U.S. Constitution in honor of National Constitution Week from the local chapter of the DAR.

Chad Hughes, an Ellis County criminal lawyer, presented a program to the chapter and guests about one of his favorite subjects, the Constitution of the United States. He spoke on the rights and protections it provides to those charged with breaking the law.

Regent Vicki Williams closed the meeting by reading the Preamble to the Constitution, and encouraged each member to think about what it must have been like during the time the Constitution was being written.