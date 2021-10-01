Commissioners finalize budget, tax rate

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court ended many weeks of work on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and property tax rate as the fiscal calendar was set to flip on Friday.

County auditor Janet Martin presented the final budget to commissioners. The estimated total amount of revenue that will be collected in the next fiscal year is just over $61.4 million. The same amount is listed under expenditures in order to balance the budget. Of that amount, about $55 million will go into the general fund, with road and bridge, road improvement and permanent improvement funds as well.

The county’s interest and sinking fund is budgeted at $3.1 million, which will go toward retiring debt. Another $5.9 million will be placed in the farm-to-market fund.

Martin told commissioners the most up-to-date figure is that the county will be carrying over $8.9 million from the current fiscal year budget. The biggest reason, she said, is because of supply chain issues preventing the county from acquiring vehicles and other items. Those purchases will have to be pushed into next year, Martin said.

County Judge Todd Little said the county’s bond rating is the second-best rating possible. Little thanked all four commissioners for their input.

“We’ll find a way to make (the budget process) a little more efficient next year,” Little said. “There’s been a lot of moving parts this year. Revenues are good, expenses are sound, and I’m happy with our proposed budget today.”

Commissioners also approved a “no new revenue” tax rate, which Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry noted is a misnomer because of the 6.71-percent increase on account of new construction. The new total rate, 33.9338 cents per $100 taxable valuation, is a reduction of a little more than a cent from the current rate.

Perry touted the county’s budgetary accomplishments this year, which included a 5-percent cost-of-living adjustment for all employees, the buying-down of compensation time, certificate pay, and the reintroduction of longevity pay for the first time in years.

“I get a reputation for being one of the tightwads in the group, but we have had a very, very successful budget year,” Perry said. “We need to make sure that the public is aware that this county court, time and time again, lowers the rate.”

Other items

• Judge Little presented two proclamations recognizing the week of Oct. 3-10 as a Week of Prayer in Ellis County, and the same week as Fire Prevention Week in the county.

• Approved consent agenda items included: regular bills, payroll and officers’ reports; previous meeting minutes; property tax refunds in the amount of $4,743.90 by the Ellis County Tax Assessor/Collector; and several budgetary line-item transfers and amendments.

• Commissioners approved a renewal agreement with Hibbs-Hallmark for comprehensive insurance coverage for the county for one year beginning Oct. 1. The total premium is $505,746, county purchasing agent E.J. Harbin told the court.

• The court approved a one-year contract renewal with Hope Clinic for the delivery of health care services for the indigent, also effective Oct. 1.

• Commissioners finalized an agreement with the city of Ferris and MDLab, LLC to provide a monoclonal antibody infusion center. The initial agreement term will be for two months at a cost of $180,000 per month that will be shared equally between Ferris and the county.

• Repairs and facility improvements to the Red Oak satellite tax office were approved in an amount to exceed $10,000, including paint, floor and wall coverings.

• Following an executive session, commissioners tabled once again the purchase of approximately 4.245 acres of land located near Waxahachie High School for the price of $295,000 from Waxahachie ISD. The item was tabled during a previous meeting over some concern over the language in the contract.