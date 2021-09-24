WSA sets classical music schedule

The Waxahachie Symphony Association is excited to announce its 43rd season with a terrific line-up of concerts for 2021-2022. World-class musicians will come to Ellis County to serenade patrons with the classical sounds of Beethoven, Chopin, and Tchaikovsky.

“The world has changed over the past year, which for us meant cancellations, completely rethinking how we program, and reflecting on the upheaval and uncertainty that we have experienced in society and in our own lives. We took all of this into consideration in planning the 2021-22 Season,” said Melissa Chapman, WSA President. “We are thrilled to have performers take the stage again and look forward to safely welcoming back live audiences.”

The new season kicks off Oct. 2 with a concert by Houston’s Axiom Quartet. What’s the difference between a fiddle and a violin? The answer is: they are delightfully close, especially when the Axiom Quartet puts its own spin on country classics alongside folk-inspired works by composers like Copland and Haydn. Performing Classical Country, Axiom explores how classical and country music intersect.

For the first time this year, the WSA season will include a Christmas Concert by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 11. Audiences will love this classic holiday tradition when the FWSO takes you "Home for the Holidays," with a spectacular program of Christmas carols and seasonal tunes you’ll be singing throughout the holiday season! The perfect gift for the whole family.

The WSA will conclude its season by celebrating the musical legacy of Tchaikovsky. Be there when the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra returns on May 21 to perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, a triumphant portrayal of the composer’s struggle with Fate.

Other outstanding artists scheduled for the season include Henry Brun and the Latin Playerz Orchestra on Oct. 30, pianist Steven Lin on Feb. 26, and the Texas Gypsies on April 9 at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium. All concerts are held at SAGU’s Hagee Center at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Season tickets are now on sale at WaxahachieSymphony.org. Season ticket holders will have priority with guaranteed seats at each performance. Individual concert tickets will be sold based on the remaining availability.

“We are taking every precaution for the safety of our audience, musicians, and volunteers as we welcome live music with limited seating capacity,” Chapman noted. “At this time, all programs will feature musicians that are masked and socially distanced performing for a maximum of 75 minutes with no intermission. Per guidelines required by our performers, the audience will also be masked with a socially distanced seating capacity limited to 300 people.”

The WSA’s goal is to provide beautiful music for everyone in Ellis County with affordable tickets and free performances throughout the year. Prices range from $20 per performance to $125 for Family Season Tickets. Children 18 and under are always free. For more information, visit waxahachiesymphony.com.