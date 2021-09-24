Commissioners review budget changes

The protracted process for approval of the Ellis County budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 took a step forward at Tuesday’s meeting of county commissioners, but the ultimate check-off is still a week away.

The county’s governing body took the last 40 minutes of their time in session to review changes to the proposed financial revenues and expenses for the upcoming new fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

County auditor Janet Martin reviewed the proposed budget, which is funded by a “no new revenue” property tax rate of 33.9338 cents over $100 valuation, a drop of a little more than a penny from the current fiscal year. Despite the rate drop, the county projects a 7.7-percent increase in revenue due to increased valuations.

The total budget amount will be $61.483 million, Martin said, of which about $55 million will be general fund. Also budgeted is about $3.1 million in principal and interest payments on bond indebtedness, which Martin said totals about $28.7 million.

Martin said projected expenses exceed projected revenue by about $1.7 million, which normally would be a concern. However, she also said the county will carry over at a minimum $5.5 million from the current fiscal year.

Martin also reviewed the county’s vehicle replacement fund, which has been broken out from the general fund. The initial balance of this fund will be $750,000, she said. The county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds was also discussed.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and decide final approval of the budget at a special meeting to be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the historic Ellis County governmental building in downtown Waxahachie.

All four county commissioners were present.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of reports, interlocal work with the city of Pecan Hill, and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• A plat was approved for a 26.382-acre property into 11 lots on the northeast corner of the intersection of Palmyra Road and Wester Road near Ferris, with the addition of a retention pond easement. The court also released a maintenance bond for Jordan Run Phase III, a 27-lot subdivision in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Midlothian.

• Commissioners agreed to solicit bids for architectural services for future countywide projects.

• An agreement was approved with the accounting firm of Boucher, Morgan and Young PC in the amount of $47,000 for an audit of the fiscal year 2021 budget.

• The court approved a special runoff election for this Tuesday for the Texas House District 10 race, and also approved the notice and Election Day vote centers. Commissioners also approved a notice for the Nov. 2 constitutional amendment referendum and a joint contract for election services with the city of Glenn Heights, which is the only political subdivision in the county with a contested election.

• An agreement with Innova Zones was approved to provide inventory software for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. The first year amount will be $3,191 and successive years will be $2,629.

• The court discussed and tabled the purchase of a 4.245-acre unimproved property near Waxahachie High School from Waxahachie ISD for $295,000. The property will eventually house Justice of the Peace No. 2 offices. Commissioners balked at language in the contract that allows the property to revert back to the school district if not used in the manner specified.

• A citizen advisory committee was established for the purpose of assistance in the county’s upcoming redistricting. Each commissioner will appoint a committee member from his precinct, with one at-large member.