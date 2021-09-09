Cedar Hill murder suspect arrested in Ennis

A suspect involved in a murder in Cedar Hill was located and arrested in Ennis on Tuesday afternoon after nearby school campuses had to be placed on high alert.

Ennis Police Department authorities, in conjunction with Cedar Hill police detectives, took Kenneth Morris, 36, into custody for his alleged involvement in a homicide earlier on Tuesday after an hours-long standoff.

Morris was transported back to Dallas County on Wednesday morning and is incarcerated in the North Tower Detention Facility at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center near downtown Dallas on a murder charge. Bond has been set at $200,000, according to Dallas County jail information.

Police were called about 8:20 a.m. to perform a welfare check in the 1800 block of Tar Road in Cedar Hill. When officers arrived, they found a resident of the home dead. Police have not released the man’s name nor have said how he was killed.

Cedar Hill police said in a press release that the investigation led them to identify another of the home’s residents as a suspect.

“A vehicle related to the investigation was located in the 700 block of North Gaines by Criminal Investigators of the Ennis Police Department,” Ennis police said in a statement on social media. “Other units responded and the location was surrounded. Neighboring residence(s) were evacuated without incident.”

Ennis police added that once the suspect was confirmed to be armed and inside the residence, additional assistance was requested from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Southwest Regional Response Group. Ennis police and Ellis County deputies established communications with the suspect.

Because the residence is very close to the campuses of Lummus Intermediate School and the Alamo Learning Center, Ennis Independent School District restricted all campus access traffic to Clay Street. The schools were not placed on full lockdown, but only authorized individuals were allowed to pick up students, and students who walk home were required to be picked up.

“Due to the quick action of the responding officers to contain the suspect, there was no danger posed to our student population,” Ennis police went on to state.

Following several hours of negotiations and tactical measures, Morris surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

“We would like to thank the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Southwest Regional Response Group (SRRG) member agencies, Ennis ISD Police Department, Cedar Hill Police Department, Ennis Fire Department, and Ellis County EMS (AMR) for the work necessary in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion,” Ennis PD concluded.