PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

Staff report

Foster parents give children a secure home and keep siblings together when their birth family is in crisis.

Adults interested in fostering are invited to a free online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Each information session explains how fostering works in Texas, whether or not the goal is adoption. For a link, call (512) 212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org .

Information sessions on fostering parenting or adopting will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9; 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21; and at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services also invites the public to virtual tours of the Foster Care Village in Itasca, where siblings in foster care live together and foster parents are neighbors.

Upcoming virtual tours will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 and at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.