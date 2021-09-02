Mid-Way board to discuss ‘Wings-N-Wheels’

The upcoming Wings-N-Wheels will be the main topic of discussion during Thursday afternoon’s regular meeting of the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board.

Wings-N-Wheels is a fly-in/drive-in event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at the airport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On hand at the event will be classic airplanes and fighters; automobiles from the Midlothian Classic Car Club; the American Legion Riders from Chris Kyle Post 388; helicopter and airplane rides; children’s activities; food vendors and more. Admission to the event is free.

Also making another appearance at the airport is “Ike’s Bird,” the twin-engine Aero Commander L-26B used by President Dwight Eisenhower that is the smallest plane to fly as Air Force One.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the Mid-Way board will also recognize outgoing board member Kent McGuire for his service. The board will also consider acceptance of reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

This meeting location is wheelchair-accessible. Parking for mobility-impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made forty-eight hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the City Secretary at 469-309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX .

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Drive, Midlothian, at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.