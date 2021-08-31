Family History Fair in Duncanville Sept. 18

Daily Light report

Do you know who your sixth great grandparents were, where they lived, and where they came from? Do you want to know more about your family? Learn about your family’s history and how to grow your family tree at the Dallas Family History Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Family History Center in Duncanville.

The event is open to the public and free of charge. Residents of Waxahachie and surrounding communities are invited to attend this event to learn more about how to do family history research.

Several classes will be offered to assist those interested in learning how to research their family tree with easy-to-use online tools such as the free FamilySearch.org app. The classes include Basics of FamilySearch.org, a class for those new to FamilySearch, the largest free family research tool in the world; African-American Family History; Doing Hispanic Family History; and, for Spanish-speaking participants, Getting Started with Family History will be taught in Spanish.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Karen Hollie, founder and pastor of Lifeway Church of Dallas, and a family history enthusiast.

“Basics of FamilySearch.org” will be taught by Sherry Grabill of San Antonio, who got her start in family history research from a great-aunt at a family reunion over 46 years ago. Her hobby quickly grew into a passion of helping others find their relatives. She currently serves as San Antonio Texas East Stake Temple and Family History Consultant, and Stake Indexing Director. She contributes to FindaGrave.com and BillionGraves.com by taking pictures (over 60,000 in 2020) and transcribing headstones and she enjoys teaching others about family history. She currently works with FamilySearch.org enrolling additional affiliate libraries, making records more widely available.

“African-American Family History” will be taught by Terry Turner, lead pastor of Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church and author of “God’s Amazing Grace: Reconciling Four Centuries of African American Marriages and Families.”

Virginia Ochoa Morrison will lead the class on “Doing Hispanic Family History.” With family roots in Mexico, Morrison has been working on her family’s genealogy for over 32 years. She has taught classes on “FamilySearch.org” and “Genealogy for Beginners.” Fluent in both English and Spanish, she has helped many with their Hispanic family history research.

Teaching a class in Spanish on “Getting Started with Family History” will be Alex Esquivel. While he still considers himself a beginner at family history work, Alex has been able to do research and help build his family tree seven generations back on his father’s side and 14 generations back on his mother’s.

In addition to the classes, information booths will be available for help with signing up for the free FamilySearch.org genealogy research site, consultations with experienced genealogy researchers, and specific help with African-American genealogy, among others.

FamilySearch.org and the FamilySearch app allow people to easily create your own family tree with just the information they probably already know. Later, they can easily add more family members’ information to grow their tree and collaborate with others doing research on the same family lines. FamilySearch provides free access to billions of records from around the world to help people find their ancestors.

The Dallas Family History Fair will be held at the Dallas Texas Family History Center, located at 1017 Big Stone Gap Rd., Duncanville. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to register for the free event and sign up for classes online at https://dallasstakefamilyhistoryf.rsvpify.com. Those who register can receive email updates regarding the fair. If, due to COVID, it becomes necessary, virtual classes may be offered instead of the in-person classes.

In addition to this Family History Fair, did you know that at no cost to you, you can visit the Dallas Family History Center for help with your research? At the center, you can get the help of seasoned genealogy experts who can guide you in exploring your own family roots. The center also provides you access to thousands of books, microfiche, microfilm, and other online records that are only accessible in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Centers and Affiliated Public Libraries.