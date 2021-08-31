Barbecue fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 18

Daily Light report

Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County is hosting a barbecue fundraiser at the Ellis County African American Hall of Fame Museum and Library located at 441 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Waxahachie.

It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be in commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963.

Included with the purchase of a $10 adult ticket is a brisket sandwich, chips and a drink. Children under 12 can purchase a $5 ticket, which includes a brisket sandwich or hot dog with fixings, chips and a drink. All proceeds will benefit the African American Hall of Fame and Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County's Scholarship Fund and Community Outreach Projects.

Tickets can be purchased at the following website: http://secure.actblue.com/donate/bbq-aahf, or by emailing tdw_elliscounty@yahoo.com to request that someone bring you tickets to purchase.

The last day to purchase tickets is Monday, Sept. 13.