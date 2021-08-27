Budget, tax rate focus of WISD trustees

Action to finalize the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and tax rate is on the agenda for a special meeting of the Waxahachie ISD board of trustees on Monday evening. It will be the first official meeting for new WISD superintendent Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth.

Trustees will consider adopting the fiscal budgets for General Fund, Debt Service Fund and Child Nutrition Fund. They will also consider an ordinance to adopt 2021 tax rate at a total of $1.3442 per $100 valuation, which includes a maintenance and operation rate of $0.9603 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.3839. The new total rate represents a 2-cent drop from the current rate.

The action will be preceded by a public hearing early in the meeting to discuss the budget and tax rate.

The board will also weigh a resolution creating up to 80 hours of special paid sick leave for employees with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 during the 2021-2022 school year.

An amended compensation plan related to instructional support and a request for new positions will also be considered.

The consent agenda consists of amendment of the final 2020-2021 budget; approval of TASB Board Policy Update 117 affecting WISD local policies; the renewal of unemployment insurance coverage with TASB RMF for the 2021-2022 school year; several budgetary expenditures; an interlocal agreement with Region 12 for an alternative health plan; and the appointment of a law-enforcement-eligible school marshal.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the WISD administration building at 411 North Gibson Street. Trustees will convene in closed session at the beginning of the meeting and will reconvene in open session at around 6 p.m.