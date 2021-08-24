WISD GT event to be held Monday evening

Daily Light report

All Gifted and Talented families are invited to join the Waxahachie ISD Advanced Academic team for the first GT family event of the 2021-2022 school year.

This will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 at the Howard Junior High football field at the Waxahachie Sports Complex — located at 151 Broadhead Road — from 6-8 p.m. Please enter the complex from Broadhead Road and park at the blacktop parking lot. Bring a chair or picnic blanket.

GT program information will be shared at the meeting and the GT competition will be revealed. Families will get a close view of a hot air balloon, learn the science of how the balloon works, and create their very own flying machine.