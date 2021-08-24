Firehouse Subs officially open in Waxahachie

Daily Light report

Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its first location in Waxahachie under the ownership of Firehouse Subs franchisees Mario Ochoa, Daniela Nunez and Ryan Franklin. The restaurant is located at 1400 North Highway 77, Suite 400, and opened its doors to the public on Monday.

This is the first restaurant for these business partners, but they are no stranger to the Firehouse Subs brand and restaurant industry. Ochoa and Franklin have worked together for the last six years and they currently own and operate nine Firehouse Subs locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For four years, Nunez was a Firehouse Subs general manager before becoming the operations specialist and right-hand-woman for Ochoa and Franklin’s nine restaurants. This is her first experience as a restaurant owner and she is honored to be a part of the multi-unit franchisee team. Franklin is also the Firehouse Subs North Texas area representative; he oversees all 40 restaurants in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Sherman and Tyler-Longview areas.

“We are really looking forward to bringing our hearty and lifesaving subs to Waxahachie! It’s been an amazing experience growing with the brand and now becoming a franchisee myself,” said Nunez. “It’s an honor to offer delicious subs to the community, while giving back to our local heroes through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. We can’t wait to show our new guests what Firehouse Subs is all about - great food, public safety and heartfelt service.”

These restaurateurs are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $3.8 million in Texas. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

The Waxahachie Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will offer steamed-to-perfection subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders, third-party delivery or Rapid Rescue To Go takeout service at the counter inside. Additionally, in-house catering services are also offered to guests to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring the local fire department. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.