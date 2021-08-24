County proposes traffic flow change

One of Ellis County’s most hazardous rural intersections will soon be getting a facelift.

The Ellis County Commissioners Court is proposing to modify the flow of traffic at the intersection of Cunningham Meadows Road and Old Maypearl Road, south of FM 66 and just west of Waxahachie.

A minute order authorizing a public hearing and the posting of a notice for the traffic change was approved by commissioners at their July 27 meeting. The Commissioners Court will conduct a public hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Ellis County Historic Courthouse, located at 101 West Main Street in Waxahachie. Action on the proposed installation will be taken following the public hearing.

The centerpiece of the change is the conversion of a two-way turn to one-way traffic from southbound Cunningham Meadows to westbound Old Maypearl Road. At present, the turn lane is open to both directions of traffic with a stop sign that will be removed once the conversion is made.

Also planned are the addition of a yield sign facing westbound traffic; and the addition of Do Not Enter and Keep Right signs facing eastbound traffic.

Old Maypearl Road will remain two-way at the intersection, and no changes are proposed for Cunningham Meadows Road.