City P&Z has lengthy agenda Tuesday

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission will have a large number of agenda items to address during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The commission will continue a public hearing on a request by Perry Thompson, Thompson Architectural Group, Inc., for a specific-use permit for heavy machinery and equipment rental, sales, or storage use within a Commercial zoning district located at 1313 North Interstate 35E.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Asa Tsang, Saturn Star, LLC, for a zoning change from General Retail to Planned Development–General Retail to allow a private club use, at 617 Solon Road.

Commissioners will conduct another public hearing on a request by Josh Meredith, Van Trust Real Estate, for a zoning change from Planned Development–Commercial and Future Development to Planned Development–Light Industrial–1, to allow for storage warehouse use, located just west of Interstate 35E and south of Butcher Road.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Gilberto Escobedo, Jr., for a replat of Lot 13R, Block 180, Oak Lawn Addition, to create two lots.

A request by Harvey & Gaye Mitscke will be considered for a replat of Chapman Place Business Addition Lot 1 & Lot 2, and 1.4 additional acres to create lots 1R and 2R, Chapman Place Business Addition, being 2.151 acres.

The commission will consider a request by Alex Beitler, ECM Development, for a plat of Ridge Crossing, consisting of 128 lots on 51.48 acres.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Cody Crannell, CCM Engineering, for a replat of Symphony Estates, to create 127 residential lots on 24.76 acres.

The commission will continue a public hearing on a request by Matthew Smith, Vaquero Ventures, for an SUP for a 7-Eleven convenience store within a General Retail zoning district located at 1851 North Highway 77.

Finally, a public hearing will continue on a request by Josh Dunlap for a zoning change from a Planned Development-General Retail to Planned Development-Multiple Family-2 zoning district, located at 809 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The commission will consider taking action following each public hearing.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 South Rogers Street. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing session at 6:30 p.m.