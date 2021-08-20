City P&Z has lengthy agenda Tuesday

Commission will consider several SUPs, zoning changes and replats

Bill Spinks
Waxahachie Daily Light
The Stelco Industries building at 1313 North Interstate 35E is the subject of a specific-use permit request that will be before the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night.

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission will have a large number of agenda items to address during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The commission will continue a public hearing on a request by Perry Thompson, Thompson Architectural Group, Inc., for a specific-use permit for heavy machinery and equipment rental, sales, or storage use within a Commercial zoning district located at 1313 North Interstate 35E.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Asa Tsang, Saturn Star, LLC, for a zoning change from General Retail to Planned Development–General Retail to allow a private club use, at 617 Solon Road.

Commissioners will conduct another public hearing on a request by Josh Meredith, Van Trust Real Estate, for a zoning change from Planned Development–Commercial and Future Development to Planned Development–Light Industrial–1, to allow for storage warehouse use, located just west of Interstate 35E and south of Butcher Road.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Gilberto Escobedo, Jr., for a replat of Lot 13R, Block 180, Oak Lawn Addition, to create two lots.

A request by Harvey & Gaye Mitscke will be considered for a replat of Chapman Place Business Addition Lot 1 & Lot 2, and 1.4 additional acres to create lots 1R and 2R, Chapman Place Business Addition, being 2.151 acres.

The commission will consider a request by Alex Beitler, ECM Development, for a plat of Ridge Crossing, consisting of 128 lots on 51.48 acres.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Cody Crannell, CCM Engineering, for a replat of Symphony Estates, to create 127 residential lots on 24.76 acres.

The commission will continue a public hearing on a request by Matthew Smith, Vaquero Ventures, for an SUP for a 7-Eleven convenience store within a General Retail zoning district located at 1851 North Highway 77.

Finally, a public hearing will continue on a request by Josh Dunlap for a zoning change from a Planned Development-General Retail to Planned Development-Multiple Family-2 zoning district, located at 809 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The commission will consider taking action following each public hearing.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 South Rogers Street. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing session at 6:30 p.m.