SECWSC to hold monthly meeting Monday

Waxahachie Daily Light

A regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the South Ellis County Water Supply Corporation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in their office located at 109 West Main Street in Italy.

The Board of Directors consists of Dwain King, President; David Seay, Vice-President; Terry Adams, Secretary/Treasurer; Tommy Morrison and Myron Major.

The board will consider the TCEQ-approved proposed ground storage tank addition at the 77 Well location, and will discuss / take action regarding the $3.4 million loan from CoBank for Phase 2 of a 250,000-gallon elevated storage tank at Carolyn Road Plant Site and Phase 3 of the Deep Trinity well and pump with building. The board will also receive an update on the latter two items.

In other matters, the board will discuss/ take action regarding the following: the Shorty Lane Water Line Relocation / Improvement and review and award a bid for the Shorty Lane 4-inch line extension; a Non-Standard Contract with James Martinolich for a 3-inch main extension along Harris Road; the scheduled date of the Board of Directors regular meeting; and the Field Operations Report from Patterson Water Group.

Board members will also consider minutes from the July 26 meeting; adjustments, past-due accounts, payroll information and financial reports for July; and new applications, transfers, liquidated accounts and request for service discontinuance as of Aug. 23.