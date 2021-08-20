SECWSC to hold monthly meeting Monday

Number of extensive improvement projects on board of directors’ ledger

The South Ellis County Water Supply Corporation office located at 109 West Main Street in Italy.

A regular meeting of the  Board of Directors of the South Ellis County Water Supply Corporation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in their office located at 109 West Main Street in Italy.

The Board of Directors consists of  Dwain King, President; David Seay, Vice-President; Terry Adams, Secretary/Treasurer; Tommy Morrison and Myron Major.

The board will consider the TCEQ-approved proposed ground storage tank addition at the 77 Well location, and will discuss / take action regarding the $3.4 million loan from CoBank for Phase 2 of a 250,000-gallon elevated storage tank at Carolyn Road Plant Site and Phase 3 of the Deep Trinity well and pump with building. The board will also receive an update on the latter two items.

In other matters, the board will discuss/ take action regarding the following: the Shorty Lane Water Line Relocation / Improvement and review and award a bid for the Shorty Lane 4-inch line extension; a Non-Standard Contract with James Martinolich for a 3-inch main extension along Harris Road; the scheduled date of the Board of Directors regular meeting; and the Field Operations Report from Patterson Water Group.

Board members will also consider minutes from the July 26 meeting; adjustments, past-due accounts, payroll information and financial reports for July; and new applications, transfers, liquidated accounts and request for service discontinuance as of Aug. 23.