City working on comprehensive plan

The city of Waxahachie is in the process of formulating a comprehensive plan for the city.

The city states that its “Comprehensive Plan 2021-2022 is a shared vision for the future of the community, with guiding principles to align the work of the City around the issues that matter most to the community.”

The City Council and staff launched the effort in March with an assessment of conditions and interviews with stakeholder. At present, an outline of a draft plan is prepared as well as vision, values and desired outcomes.

The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at City Hall, 401 South Rogers Street, to focus on economics of land use and discuss the results of a land use fiscal assessment. The committee will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 9 to review vision/value input from a City Council workshop and community survey and finalize vision statement and values/guiding principles.

Planning activity will ramp up in October with neighborhood frameworks, a community workshop and development of a draft plan. Next spring, a final plan will be drafted, an implementation program will be developed and a finalized plan will be adopted.

The city has a page on its website that provides information on the proposed comprehensive plan. The page includes an interactive map that allows citizens to pinpoint ideas and suggestions at certain locations; an “Ideas Wall” that serves much the same purpose; and a community survey that seeks input to help the city grow and provide more opportunities.