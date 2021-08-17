City HR director accepts job in Forney

Waxahachie’s director of human resources will be leaving to accept a similar position with the city of Forney.

On Monday, Forney announced the hiring of Jamie Holbert as that city’s new director of human resources. Holbert, who has worked for Waxahachie since July 2018 and also served as the city's civil service director, is expected to join Forney’s staff on Sept. 13.

“As a resident of this community, I am very excited to work for the city of Forney,” Holbert said in a press release. “Forney is a great place filled with friendly people and I look forward to continuing my career here.”

Holbert is a graduate of the University of North Texas, where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Human Resource Management. She also holds a Master of Business Science in Human Resource Management from Thomas Edison State College.

Before working for the city of Waxahachie, Holbert’s previous roles were HR Manager for the cities of Mesquite and Fort Worth. Holbert also served as the Assistant Director of Human Resources for the city of DeSoto.

“We are very pleased about Ms. Holbert’s acceptance to become Director of Human Resources,” Forney interim city manager Charles Daniels said in the release. “This will be an extremely important position for our organization and her experience and enthusiasm make her an excellent fit for Forney.”

Holbert will be the second city staff member to depart in less than a month. Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig submitted his resignation in late July to accept a deputy city manager position in Burleson; his final day with the city was Aug. 6.