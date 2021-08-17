Council rejects clothing donation bins

Clothing donation bins in the city of Waxahachie may become a rarer sight, after unanimous action was taken by the City Council on Monday night to deny specific-use permits for two donation locations.

The council turned down SUPs for donation bins at 2102 Brown Street and at 1713 West Highway 287 Business in separate motions. City director of planning Shon Brooks said the boxes are in utility easements and obstruct visibility, and donated items often overflow from the bins.

Jaclyn Archer, owner of Archer Recycling Inc. along with her husband, said her business has operated clothing bins in Waxahachie for about four years. Archer said she was willing to move the boxes out of the easement into a better area and increase pick-ups to avoid overflow.

Archer said her business is for-profit and sells clothing by the pound to wholesalers who repurpose the articles either for resale or recycling. She said 85 percent of used clothing goes into the trash and into landfills.

In other action, the council set a proposed tax rate of 66 cents per $100 valuation — the same rate as the present one — and set Aug. 31 as the date of a public hearing on the tax rate. Final adoption of the rate will be voted upon during a Sept. 7 special City Council meeting.

All councilmembers were present.

Other items

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes, event applications for Rewind the Tracks Ole School Music on Aug. 28 and Wings ‘n’ Wheels Fly-in/Drive-in on Sept. 18, and a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division.

• A consent agenda item for an event application for the Big Al-O-Ween Party on Oct. 30 was pulled and denied separately. The event would have required the temporary closure of the 200 block of South Rogers Street starting at noon, which several public speakers who own businesses said would disrupt traffic across all of downtown.

• A public hearing for a zoning change at 809 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was moved to the Sept. 7 meeting. Also moved to Sept. 7 was an SUP request for a 7-Eleven convenience store at 1851 North Highway 77.

• A 78,000-square-foot addition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie was approved as an amendment to the existing planned development. The new wing will be connected to the existing hospital building by an elevated walkway.

• Annual service plan updates were accepted for the Waxahachie Public Improvement District No. 1 and the North Grove Public Improvement District.

• A guaranteed maximum price was set at $14.5 million for the construction of the City Hall Annex. The action allows the city to move forward with bid packages. An artist’s rendering, site plan and floor plan for the annex were presented.