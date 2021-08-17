TSTC set to welcome dual enrollment students

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Texas State Technical College in North Texas will work with four high schools, a charter school and two affiliates of the Texas Home School Network to offer dual enrollment classes in the upcoming academic year.

Students will take classes at TSTC’s North Texas campus in Red Oak, at their home campuses with TSTC-credential instructors, or online. Ten TSTC technical programs are being offered to students this year.

“TSTC is excited to welcome back many of our dual enrollment partner schools and students to our programs this year,” said Marcus Balch, TSTC’s provost of the North Texas campus. “While many students were forced to pause dual enrollment classes during the COVID pandemic, many are choosing to pick up where they left off last year.”

Students at Advantage Academy Charter School Grand Prairie, Castleberry High School in River Oaks, Ferris High School, Italy High School and Red Oak High School will take technical programs that have expanded online. These programs are Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, Business Management Technology (Accounting), Cybersecurity, Digital Media Design and Medical Office Specialist.

“We are reaching more of our schools that are farther away from a TSTC campus,” said Marsha Semelfort, a TSTC dual enrollment recruitment representative. “Online is giving them more flexibility and more offerings for their students.”

Three of the online programs will be taught in the performance-based education format being used statewide at TSTC campuses.

“I think the ability to have several attempts to master the skill will work well with our students,” Semelfort said. “Also, the ability to move to the next course is a benefit. Some of our students want to get into the workforce right out of high school.”

Non-online programs being offered to the high school students are Automotive Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Power and Controls, Precision Machining Technology and Welding Technology.

Registration continues for the fall semester, with scholarships available. For more information, go to tstc.edu.