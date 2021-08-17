ShowBiz to show WWE SummerSlam

Daily Light report

WWE is set to air its annual “SummerSlam” pay-per-view in movie theaters nationwide for the first time.

In partnership with Iconic Events Releasing, “SummerSlam” will be available in select theaters when it airs live on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Among those locations will be ShowBiz Cinemas in Waxahachie.

“Iconic has a stellar track record of bringing people together to experience live events in a unique manner,” said Melody Yam, WWE senior vice president of global strategy and business development. “We’re excited to partner with their team to deliver the WWE Universe a new way to watch our biggest event of the summer live on the big screen.”

“SummerSlam” will be held with fans in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It will mark the first time “SummerSlam” has been held at an NFL venue and will be one of the first sporting events held at the stadium.

“Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast to coast,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “ ‘SummerSlam’ is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”

WWE only recently began holding live events with fans after staging shows with no live audience for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new live event tour kicked off on July 16 with a 25-city tour scheduled to run through Labor Day. This comes after WWE successfully hosted its flagship PPV, WrestleMania, back in April across two nights with over 51,000 fans in attendance.

WWE never went dark during the pandemic, at first airing shows with no fans in attendance before switching to its ThunderDome set. The ThunderDome features large LED screens that virtually bring fans into the arena via live video, in conjunction with the Famous Group and its proprietary technology.

For more information, visit https://www.showbizcinemas.com/film-info/waxahachie/wwe-summer-slam/