Texas House recognizes county for preserving cultural heritage

Staff report

In May, then-state representative Jake Ellzey sponsored a resolution to recognize Ellis County before the Texas House of Representatives during the 87th Legislative Session. House Resolution 996 commended the Commissioner’s Court for preserving the county’s cultural heritage despite rapid population growth and economic development. Last Friday, Ellzey presented the resolution to County Judge Todd Little on ceremonial letterhead.

“We are truly blessed to live in a county whose residents have pride in their community,” said Judge Little. “Our citizens are proud of where they come from, they serve each other in the present, and they never stop considering our future possibilities.”

H.R. 996 pays tribute to Ellis County’s cultural heritage and commends the Commissioner’s Court for its efforts to preserve that heritage alongside rapid population growth and economic development. The resolution describes the county as “picturesque and dynamic,” recalling famous 20th Century author James Michener’s characterization of Courthouse Square as a “fairy tale place replete with battlements and turrets and spires.” The resolution also applauds Ellis County’s law enforcement and justice system officials for their dedication to upholding the rule of law for all citizens.

“It takes true partnership in the midst of such county growth to maintain, support, protect and upkeep this beautiful county year after year,” wrote Ellzey. “I value the rich history of Ellis County and the many stories yet to be written by its residents.”

H.R. 996 was approved by the Texas House in a non-record vote and certified by Speaker Dade Phelan on May 8. Representative Ellzey and his wife personally presented the resolution to Judge Little last Friday, Aug. 6.