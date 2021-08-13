New Firehouse Subs to open this month in Waxahachie

Daily Light report

Firehouse Subs is currently hiring for all positions at their first restaurant in Waxahachie that will be opening later this month.

The award-winning sandwich brand seeks to fill openings with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals at 1400 North Highway 77, Suite 400. Interested applicants can contact Firehouse Subs Franchisee Daniela Nunez at (682) 978-6818. Firehouse Subs is accepting applications beginning Aug. 9 until positions are filled.

Each purchase at Firehouse Subs also helps save lives with a portion of every purchase going towards the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth Firehouse Subs restaurants have helped the Foundation grant more than $3,821,242 to the area to provide lifesaving equipment, funding and education to local first responders.

Firehouse Subs is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities."

This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.