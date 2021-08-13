Neighborhood Credit Union breaks ground on new building in Waxahachie

Daily Light report

Enjoying warm friendships and cool shaved ice, Neighborhood Credit Union joined with Waxahachie leaders Tuesday morning to break ground on a new location to be constructed at 1750 N. Highway 77, just south of Country Meadows Boulevard, in Waxahachie.

“After nearly 16 years of serving this community, we are excited about turning the page to start a new chapter of service to our neighbors in and around Waxahachie,” said Francis Santana, senior vice president of retail operations at Neighborhood Credit Union. “We see such growth and momentum here and look forward to continuing to be a loyal and trusted financial partner to our members here and throughout Ellis County.”

“Congratulations to Neighborhood Credit Union and to the City of Waxahachie for this fantastic new development that I predict will be a real landmark here,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, sworn in just 10 days earlier to represent Ellis County in Congress. “Thank you to Neighborhood Credit Union for being here to serve folks in Ellis County and across the state. I look forward to joining your credit union.”

Santana noted Neighborhood Credit Union’s mission and philosophy of “neighbors helping neighbors” since its founding 91 years ago. She then introduced several Neighborhood Credit Union volunteer board members and senior staff members, as well as the building’s architect Jim Gahl and Level 5 Design Group, which will oversee the construction.

“Our members are very excited about this beautiful new building,” said Neighborhood Credit Union’s Waxahachie Branch Manager Shannon Carr. “They are also grateful that it will have a drive-through, when Mother Nature makes the temperatures less than ideal. We look forward to seeing you back out here in a few months, when we celebrate the grand opening.”

“Looking at the growth in our city, this is a great time for Neighborhood Credit Union to be expanding to better serve Waxahachie and other nearby communities,” said Waxahachie Mayor Doug Barnes. “We did a study about three years ago that found that if you look at how many people live within a 15-minute drive of Waxahachie, you’re talking about 75,000 people. Expand it to a 20-minute drive and that number grows to 100,000 people. It’s a great time to be here in Waxahachie, and we thank Neighborhood Credit Union for investing and expanding to serve all our neighbors here.”

Along with Congressman Ellzey and Mayor Barnes, other local leaders at the groundbreaking included:

· Ellis County Judge Todd Little

· Waxahachie Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace

· City Manager Michael Scott and Assistant City Manager Albert Lawrence

· City Secretary Amber Villarreal and Assistant City Secretary Jami Bonner

· Senior Director of Economic Development Warren Ketteman, and

· Laurie Mosley, Director of the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau

Beginning in spring 2022, the new Waxahachie location – with its easy access and drive-through services – will make it even more convenient for current members and others who live, work or worship in the area to enjoy the benefits of Neighborhood Credit Union membership, including Prize Savings Accounts that reward members for saving their money, rewarding High Yield Savings accounts with one of the highest rates in the region, free Kasasa Checking accounts and some of the best Auto Loans, along with a commitment to financial education and personal service.

In the meantime, members may continue to do their financial transactions at the existing Neighborhood Credit Union location just down the road at 1035 N. Highway 77, Suite 700.