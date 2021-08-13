NARFE conducts monthly meeting

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.

The guest speaker was Jana Miller, Deputy Chief of the Navarro County Juvenile Probation Office. Ms. Miller, is one of the three members of the Juvenile Probation office. She is a native of Houston, lives near Dawson and has 15 years experience, along with undergraduate and graduate degrees in the criminal justice field. Young people, age 10 – 17, may avail themselves of deferred prosecution, which results in no criminal record, if they change behavior and take advantage of the process provided by the Juvenile Probation Office.

There are normally 60 – 70 young people in the program at any given time who spend an average of 6 months on probation.. Athletics and community service opportunities are among the alternative activities which are encouraged as part of the effort. The office sees itself as helping provide the tools for reform. Additional resources for stressed families and counselors in schools would help in ensuring a constructive accountability of juvenile probation youth. An extended question and answer session followed the very interesting presentation.

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.