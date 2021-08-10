Postal Service expands local delivery pilot to Waxahachie

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The U.S. Postal Service has added the Waxahachie Post Office among 10 North Texas locations to its USPS Connect Local pilot program, which launched on July 19. Initially offered in three Dallas and four Houston locations, the service is now available at 27 Texas postal facility locations.

USPS Connect Local is a new offering that helps businesses and organizations provide local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at affordable rates. It is part of a broader USPS Connect program that is being piloted in stages to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local and regional deliveries and returns.

The USPS Connect Local pilot allows business customers direct access to its unmatched last-mile delivery network. Once business customers are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they can bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations. In return, they will get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume mailers. The Postal Service plans to expand to additional USPS Connect Local locations in the coming months as operational capabilities are refined.

“This delivery process is unprecedented, and we’re excited to be piloting it — first in Texas, and then across the country once we demonstrate our readiness,” said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president.

USPS Connect is a major component of the organization’s 10-year Delivering for America plan and is expected to contribute to the plan’s goal of $24 billion in net revenue growth by offering direct access to the Postal Service’s delivery network.

It will also help meet today’s e-commerce expectations. According to a recent report, 87 percent of consumers say the shipping experience directly impacts their decision to shop with a merchant again. Another recent report found half of consumers (51 percent) have purchased more from local retailers over the past six months, and experts expect this trend to continue.

“We are pleased with the expansion. More USPS Connect Local pilot locations means we have the opportunity to help more Dallas-area businesses grow and succeed,” said Dallas Postmaster Yulonda Love.

How the USPS Connect Local pilot works:

• Businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A USPS representative will contact them to agree to the online terms and conditions.

• Next, they will visit USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers, all in one place. No software integration needed.

• Then they will bring their labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility first thing in the morning (5-7 a.m.) for expected same-day delivery, or 30 minutes before the back dock closes to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP code areas served by that location. They will then present their SCAN form and packages to the clerk.

• Carriers will deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.