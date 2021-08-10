Democratic Women holding baby shower

Daily Light report

Texas Democratic Women of Ellis County is having its annual Drive-Through Baby Shower honoring Hope Clinic.

Gift suggestions are newborn clothing for both boys and girls, newborn diapers, bibs, bottles, burp cloths, pacifiers and other items the mom of a newborn baby might need. Bags are prepared by Hope Clinic and given to moms shortly before they deliver.

To donate items, drive by Ellis County Democratic Headquarters located at 215 E. Main St., Waxahachie, TX on Sunday, Aug. 22 anytime between 2:30 - 4:30 pm. A volunteer will come out to pick up your gift from you.

If you would like, you can place the gifts in your trunk for curbside delivery. If you are unable to make it at the allotted time, but would still like to donate a baby gift, please email tdw_elliscounty@yahoo.com to make other arrangements.