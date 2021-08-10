Author returning to Waxahachie

Daily Light report

A former Waxahachie resident returns home after thirty-two years. Christian author/speaker Tammy Varner Hornbeck has returned to the Waxahachie area. She’s accepted a position with Life High School in Waxahachie teaching English Resource for grades 9-12.

Tammy Varner Hornbeck is the author of six previously published books: Faith, Hope…and the greatest of these is LOVE!, 100 Steps in Faith, Breaking the Silence, Visible Faith, Conquering Faith, and My Life with Mama Dog. Tammy’s books are available in e-book, print, and audio book formats. You can purchase her books online with Amazon.

Tammy grew up a ward of the State of Texas and was a resident of United Presbyterian Children’s Home in Waxahachie from 1985-1988. She attended the original Life High School that has since become the home of Coleman Junior High.

Life after Waxahachie has been a mixture of valleys and mountaintops. Starting with her first marriage being an abusive one, years of being a single mother with two children, and a constant battle with alcohol and self-doubt; Tammy has survived it all by depending on and nurturing her fragile faith. After years of relying on God through the hard times and praising Him in the good times; She feels she is finally in a place to share her trials and tribulations to help others.

Following God’s direction and moving back to the last town she shared with her first husband, Tammy has finally found the courage to relive and share those tumultuous years in her latest memoir, A Dangerous and Angry Love (release TBA).

You can find out more about author Tammy Varner Hornbeck on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/tammy.hornbeck.56. Tammy enjoys hearing from her readers and welcomes letters. You can write Tammy at 6186 Cheyenne Trail, Mabank, TX 75156.