Global High student dead, 5 hurt in crash

A 16-year-old Waxahachie girl was killed and five other teens were hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon in far north Waxahachie, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord failed to negotiate a curve to the right in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail in the Springfield Lakes subdivision, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. State troopers said the Honda went off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert and came to a stop. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other passengers were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals in the Dallas and Waxahachie areas, the DPS said. They were identified as a 16-year-old girl, 17-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, all from Waxahachie, and a 17-year-old boy from Garland. Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 6 and Ellis County EMS responded to the accident.

On Sunday, KDFW television identified the driver of the car as 16-year-old Titiana Errisuriz, a Global High student. The station also reported that Titiana’s younger brother, 15-year-old Fabian Villarreal, is one of the teenagers in intensive care.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned multiple Waxahachie ISD students were involved in a car accident this afternoon,” the district said in a statement Saturday evening. “While we are unable to share any information about the accident at this time, we ask that you please join the entire Waxahachie ISD family in praying for the young people involved in the accident, as well as their families, friends, and teachers."

Global High announced that crisis counselors will be available for students in need of someone to speak with at Global on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students can feel free to come to Global any time throughout the day on Monday to talk to a counselor or to gather with their fellow students.

The Daily Light profiled Titiana as a 3-year-old toddler in 2008 when she overcame a viral infection that turned into life-threatening pneumonia.

"Titiana has always been like my little sister that I never had and I couldn’t have asked for any better," her friend Cera Trevino posted on Facebook. "She was like her own sun, she was radiant and was nothing but kind and gentle. I’m blessed that i was able to know her almost her whole life."

It was the second tragedy involving a WISD high school student in less than a year. Last September, 17-year-old WHS senior Austin Elbert lost his life when the pickup truck he was driving lost control, crossed the median on U.S. Highway 287 and struck an 18-wheeler head-on. He was airlifted to a Dallas hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.