Leader of the packs: Operation First Day a success

Daily Light report

Approximately 1,100 backpacks were provided to Waxahachie families during Operation First Day of School. The district is grateful to the entire community for coming together each year to make this event a success for students in need.

Monetary donations were given by Men’s Downtown Bible Class, Waxahachie Foundation, Ferris Heights United Methodist Church, Waxahachie Junior Service League, and Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP.

Backpacks were donated by Community National Bank and Trust of Texas and REACH Council.

School supplies were donated by Connect4Life Church, What’s Happening Now, First United Methodist Church, Waxahachie Bible Church, First Baptist Church, Freedom Fellowship, Primera Baptist Church, Central Presbyterian Church, Christ the King Lutheran Church, and The Avenue Church.

H-E-B donated their partners’ time in stuffing backpacks and also gave water and snacks for the volunteers.

Waxahachie ISD librarians set up the bookmobile and offered free books for each child who attended Operation First Day of School.

Many, many volunteers made this day possible, most especially Kareece McKie and Sharleen Andersen.