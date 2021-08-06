Fencing tops Mid-Way board agenda

An update on a proposed perimeter wildlife fence is once again on the agenda for Thursday afternoon’s regular meeting of the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board.

In July, the Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $550,000 for Mid-Way Regional Airport for fencing improvements. These funds were made available to states as block grants as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Project costs will be funded through the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie, which jointly operate the airport; and the Texas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the Mid-Way board will also discuss insurance requirements for hangar leases, and an update on an airport tenant survey sent in June. The board will also consider acceptance of reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Dr., Midlothian at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.

Heritage Preservation meeting

A meeting of the Waxahachie Heritage Preservation Commission will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 South Rogers.

A certificate of appropriateness will be considered for 100 North College Street, and pland for the Franklin Street side of the Ellis County Museum will be considered as well. A draft of the new West End description for residential guidelines will also be reviewed.

Members of the Heritage Preservation Commission are Becky Kauffman, Glinda Felty, Shannon Simpson, Peggy Crabtree, Curtiss Thompson and Jeff Smith. Other key figures include Planning and Zoning Commission liaison Bonney Ramsey, Heritage Preservation Officer Anita Simpson and City Council liaison Billie Wallace.