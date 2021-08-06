Baylor Auxiliary Thrift hosts grand re-opening

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Waxahachie and its Volunteer Services proudly announced the “Grand Re-Opening” of its Baylor Auxiliary Thrift Store located at 431 North College Street, just north of the downtown Waxahachie area, on Thursday morning at the 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The thrift store and its volunteers are so excited to get back to work since the halting of their business due to the worldwide pandemic. While their business was shut down, the leaders used their time wisely to complete a number of much-needed improvements within the past year.

Some of the noted changes are: the new Baylor Auxiliary Thrift Store signage, some new inside shelving, and some interior painting that now enhances their place of business, as they assist local and county-wide customers in the future.

After the official “Grand Re-Opening” on Thursday morning, the store was immediately opened for business at 10 a.m.

Ms. Nancy Ross, 2nd Vice President of the Baylor Volunteer Services, says, “We are always seeking energetic volunteers to help serve in the hospital and at the Thrift Store locally. If anyone is interested in volunteering at either location, please contact Waundrea Payne @ Waundrea.payne@bswhealth.org and request an application be mailed to you or the app can be picked up at the hospital’s Gift Shop, which is located within the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie. The shop is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”