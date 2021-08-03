Back-to-School Bash to be held Saturday

Railyard Park to host WISD celebration of start of new school year

Daily Light report
The Waxahachie Independent School District Administration Building at 411 North Gibson Street.

Join Waxahachie ISD as it kicks off the new 2021-2022 school year with some fun. The district will host the Back-to-School Bash this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railyard Park, located at 455 South College Street.

WISD coordinated this carnival-themed event with the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association and City of Waxahachie. Don't forget to save the most by shopping downtown on Tax-Free Weekend. Cooling units will be working on-site to combat the Texas heat.

Celebrate the 2021-2022 school year with:

— Interactive booths with your favorite boosters and PTOs

— Free snowcones for the first 200 patrons

— DJ entertainment

— WHS band, Jazz Ensemble, Cherokee Charmers, WHS cheer performances

— Football throwing with WHS team

— Free hotdogs

— Free water provided by H-E-B

— Splashpad & bounce houses

— Community mascot race

WISD says thank you to community supporters: Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association; City of Waxahachie; Jon Bell with Madness Entertainment; MyTree Sweet Snowcones; WoodmenLife/Remedy Church; H-E-B; WHS band program; WHS Cherokee Charmers; WHS cheerleaders; WHS football program; Miracle League of Ellis County; Chick-fil-A — Waxahachie; and Altus Emergency.