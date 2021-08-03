Love in Action giveaway this Saturday

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Waxahachie Bible Church announces its annual community “free giveaway” known as “Love in Action” this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Their church address is 621 N. Grand Ave.

According to Pastor Bill Schoneman, “This event is in actuality like a large indoor garage sale — except everything is free!”

Some of the featured donated items included are some smaller furniture pieces, small appliances, bed coverings and linens, kitchen decor, CDs, books, electronics, toys, other home decorating items such as art, paintings, plaques, candles, etc. and much more.

There will also be free clothing of all sizes — for men, women, and children of all ages.

Year after year, the brunt of the donations come from the generous congregation of Waxahachie Bible Church, but any and all other donations can be dropped off at the church — based on the following donation schedule this week:

* Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

* Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

* Friday, Aug. 6 (sorting and staging day to get ready for the giveaway)

* Saturday, Aug. 7 (giveaway begins at 9 a.m.)

Please note: No big furniture items, tube TVs, or large appliances or mattresses will be accepted.

For more information, call the WBC church office at 972-937-9590 or text / call Pastor Bill Schoneman at 469-530-8160.