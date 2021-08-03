Fundraiser for Jackson Markert set for Saturday

Daily Light report

The Barbara Leatherwood Fight for the Cure and Fight Like Mike will be hosting the “Jammin’ for Jackson” charity music benefit on Saturday for Jackson Markert, a Waxahachie youth who has been recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

Jackson is an amazing young man who loves to play drums for Coleman Junior High, plays baseball and football, and attends The Avenue Church.

Jackson is receiving chemotherapy treatment here in Texas. Unfortunately Jackson's cancer was caused by cancer treatments he received when he was 2 years old and battling a different type of cancer. Jackson Markert is now 13.

The community of Waxahachie has been holding several fundraisers to help to cover Jackson’s treatments, which will include a trip to Boston, where he will be seen by a physician that specializes in osteosarcoma. Even with the best health insurance, there are costs that are never covered and the co-payments can be huge.

Railport Brewing Co. will be sponsoring this free event Saturday, Aug. 7. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and bands will start playing from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Entertainment for the afternoon is being donated by Jason Herrin Band, Tres Medlock and Hausbone.

All net proceeds go to help Jackson’s family with the costs of healthcare and travel.

Other sponsors for the event are Blooms & More, Bodle Farms, Centennial Roofing, The Greenery, Blevins Construction and Larry Maas.

For sponsorship or donation inquiries, please contact Debbie Milekovich Leatherwood at 254-833-2444, Jenny Odom at 214-334-9584 or email jamminforjackson2021@gmail.com.