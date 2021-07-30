Methodist Health System requires COVID-19 vaccine for its workforce

Staff report

DALLAS — Methodist Health System is mandating that all of its workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1, 2021.

Methodist was the first health system in North Texas to offer vaccines to its workforce, and the majority of its workforce took advantage of that opportunity. Now the remainder of its employees (on-campus and remote workers), physicians on the medical staff (employed and affiliated), volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff must be vaccinated by October 1.

In an email to approximately 10,000 employees and medical staff this morning, Methodist senior executives explained the decision: “The highly contagious Delta variant is causing another spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in North Texas. We believe the best way to keep our hospitals and communities safe is to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce.”

Once Methodist attains its goal, all full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus. Part-time employees will get $250.

As with the mandated flu vaccine, exemptions will be made on medical or religious grounds. Employees are encouraged to apply for an exemption by September 10 in order to have their exemption reviewed before the October 1 vaccination deadline.