Church items lead city P&Z meeting

Short nights have been the norm for the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission in recent weeks, and Tuesday night was no exception as commissioners checked off on three routine agenda items in short order.

The commission approved a plat of a 1.017-acre lot for Garden Valley Ranch Church along Broadhead Road. Senior planner Chris Webb said a 50-foot right-of-way has been provided along Broadhead Road, and the site has access to all public facilities.

A specific-use permit for a 12-foot-tall monument sign at the St. Paul Episcopal Church at 624 Ovilla Road was agreed to. The proposed sign has a 4-foot-by-8-foot LED message board that is single-sided, and replaces a previously-proposed pole sign.

Finally, a specific-use permit for an accessory dwelling at 605 West Main St. was approved. A garage at that location is being converted into a “mother-in-law” suite with a studio on the second floor. Staff recommendations stated that the applicant must apply for a building permit and that the accessory building may not be used by a non-family member (i.e. rented, leased or sold).

Two agenda items were withdrawn. A continued zoning change request at 401 Ovilla Road from Single Family-1 to Single Family-3 was pulled, and a continued zoning change request north of 1800 West Highway 287 Bypass from Commercial to Planned Development-Light Industrial was also withdrawn.

Two other items were continued to later Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. A requested change to a planned development at 809 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from General Retail to Multiple Family-2 was rescheduled to Aug. 10, and an SUP request for heavy machinery rental or sales in a Commercial zone at 1313 North Interstate 35E was tabled to Aug. 24.

All commissioners except Melissa Ballard were present.