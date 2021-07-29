Ludwig takes Burleson deputy post

Waxahachie assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig has submitted his resignation in order to accept the job of deputy city manager in Burleson.

Ludwig’s final day in Waxahachie will be next Friday, Aug. 6. He will assume his new role on Aug. 9, according to Burleson officials.

“I’d like to say farewell to Tommy,” city director of planning Shon Brooks said. “We appreciate his support in his role here as our assistant city manager and we’ve really enjoyed having him on the team. We’ll miss him.”

In his new role in Burleson, Ludwig will provide leadership and oversee various departments and initiatives within the city.

“I’m excited to welcome Tommy to the Burleson family,” Burleson city manager Bryan Langley said. “He has a diverse background of experience, and his development expertise, in particular, will be very helpful in guiding the community through a period of unprecedented growth.”

In Waxahachie, Ludwig oversaw numerous day-to-day operation of city functions and developed a five-year, $125 million capital improvement master plan for roadway, water and wastewater infrastructure activities.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the city of Burleson’s next deputy city manager,” Ludwig said. “The city has so many exciting initiatives both planned and underway, and I cannot wait to join the rest of the staff in delivering excellent service to the community.”

Ludwig started his tenure in Waxahachie in November of 2017 as the city’s executive director of development services and assumed the role of assistant city manager in November 2018.

Prior to his time in Waxahachie, he was with the city of Dallas for approximately 10 years where he worked in multiple departments and gained wide-ranging experience in core municipal operations. He most recently served as Dallas’ development services administrator, holding responsibility for building inspection, platting, and private engineering operations.

Ludwig holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Tyler and a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of North Texas. Ludwig is a certified public manager and holds a Lean Six Sigma green belt certification.