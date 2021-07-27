Mulch a valuable landscaping ingredient
Maintain 2 to 4 inches in planted beds for water savings and other benefits
Since landscape irrigation increases water use by 35 to 75 percent during the summer irrigation season, Texas A&M AgriLife recommends landscape water conservation practices be adapted to reduce water use, save money, and still maintain a beautiful landscape. Water conservation is the easiest and least expensive method to make water resources sustainable for future use.
Mulch is like icing on a cake – it looks good and keeps the soil moist. Maintain a 2-to-4-inch mulch layer in all planted areas and around trees.
• Mulch prevents loss of water from the soil due to evaporation
• Mulch prevents erosion
• Mulch prevents crusting of the soil surface, thus improving the infiltration rate and movement of water into the soil
• Mulch reduces the growth of weeds, when the mulch material itself is weed-free and applied deeply enough to prevent weed seed germination or to smother existing weeds. Weeds are much easier to pull from mulch that from soil.
• Mulch keeps the soil cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.
• Mulch prevents soil splashing, which prevents plant injury and keeps soil-borne disease from splashing up onto plants.
• Mulch improves soil structure. As mulch decomposes, the material becomes part of the soil.
• Mulch decomposes into plant essential nutrients.
• Mulch protects tree trunks and shrubs from damage by lawn equipment.
• Mulch helps prevent soil compaction.
• Mulch will add to the beauty of the landscape by providing a cover of uniform color and texture
• Mulched plants grow more roots than plants without mulch.
