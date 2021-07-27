Mulch a valuable landscaping ingredient

Staff report

Since landscape irrigation increases water use by 35 to 75 percent during the summer irrigation season, Texas A&M AgriLife recommends landscape water conservation practices be adapted to reduce water use, save money, and still maintain a beautiful landscape. Water conservation is the easiest and least expensive method to make water resources sustainable for future use.

Mulch is like icing on a cake – it looks good and keeps the soil moist. Maintain a 2-to-4-inch mulch layer in all planted areas and around trees.

• Mulch prevents loss of water from the soil due to evaporation

• Mulch prevents erosion

• Mulch prevents crusting of the soil surface, thus improving the infiltration rate and movement of water into the soil

• Mulch reduces the growth of weeds, when the mulch material itself is weed-free and applied deeply enough to prevent weed seed germination or to smother existing weeds. Weeds are much easier to pull from mulch that from soil.

• Mulch keeps the soil cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

• Mulch prevents soil splashing, which prevents plant injury and keeps soil-borne disease from splashing up onto plants.

• Mulch improves soil structure. As mulch decomposes, the material becomes part of the soil.

• Mulch decomposes into plant essential nutrients.

• Mulch protects tree trunks and shrubs from damage by lawn equipment.

• Mulch helps prevent soil compaction.

• Mulch will add to the beauty of the landscape by providing a cover of uniform color and texture

• Mulched plants grow more roots than plants without mulch.

For further information, contact Mark Arnold, County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources, 701 South I-35 E Service Road #3, Waxahachie, or call 972-825-5175 or email: wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu .